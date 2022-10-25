U.S. News & World Report: CDPHP Medicare Plans Earn Top Honors in New York State

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that its Medicare Advantage plans are among the highest rated in New York state and the country on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Medicare Advantage Honor Roll.

U.S. News uses plan ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars. CDPHP Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans recently received 5 out of 5 Stars, respectively, for the second consecutive year.

“Choosing the right Medicare Advantage plan is one of the most important decisions seniors have to make, and those shopping for health insurance this fall should take comfort in knowing that CDPHP plans are synonymous with quality and superior live, local customer service,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “Our team is standing by to help folks enroll in the very best plan at the very best price during the Annual Enrollment Period,” added Bennett.

New for 2023

Effective January 1, CDPHP will offer the following:

Plans starting at $0/month

$0 PCP visits and $0 live video doctor visits

Vision, dental, and hearing included on most plans

30 hours of companion support – someone to help around the house or with grocery shopping!

Up to $75 per quarter to spend on over-the-counter supplies at major national retailers

Dental reimbursements for services such as cleanings, crowns, fillings, and dentures

Prescription drugs as low as $0 on all plans with drug coverage; $0 mail order prescriptions

More to spend on glasses and contacts

Reduced lab copays

Decreased specialist copays

CDPHP is routinely named among the top health plans in New York, as well as the nation, in the areas of quality, care, and customer satisfaction:

#1 in Customer Satisfaction in New York in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study SM

Best Companies to Work for in New York for the fourteenth consecutive year, New York State Society for Human Resources Management

Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2021, ranking #1 in the health care industry, and #14 overall in New York State

The annual election period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7, 2022.

CDPHP is an HMO, PPO, and HMO SNP plan that contracts with the federal government. Enrollment in CDPHP Medicare plans depends on contract renewal.

Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

