Casey’s Creative Kitchens Brings Kitchens to Life with Kitchen Cabinets in Burlington
Casey’s Creative Kitchens Provides Specialized Kitchen Cabinets In BurlingtonBURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casey’s Creative Kitchens is pleased to announce that they are bringing kitchens to life with a new kitchen design and installation showroom in Burlington. They offer a combination of traditional and contemporary styles to help homeowners find the ideal solution for their homes.
Headquartered in London, Ontario, Caseys now has six showrooms across Southwestern Ontario. Also, Casey's award-winning kitchen design & installation business has expanded with two new showrooms in Burlington and Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.
Casey’s Creative Kitchens specializes in kitchen remodeling, helping homeowners create functional, beautiful kitchens. They help individuals explore kitchen cabinet options to make a selection they can feel proud of for years. Their team believes in designing spaces that bring families together, allowing them to improve how they use their kitchens and spend time together. They maintain the highest design standards to help families create lasting memories.
Casey’s Creative Kitchen offers kitchen cabinets with high-quality, durable materials for a lasting kitchen renovation. Regardless of what homeowners choose, they will enjoy a beautiful new kitchen that makes cooking a pleasure. They believe the kitchen is one of the essential rooms in the home and aim to help homeowners create the kitchen they always wanted.
Anyone interested in learning about the kitchen cabinet options in Burlington can find out more by visiting Casey’s Creative Kitchens website or by calling +1 (905) 634-9556.
About Casey's Creative Kitchens: From kitchens and bathrooms to custom cabinetry throughout the entire home, Casey's Creative Kitchens has got you covered. The company's goal is to design functional kitchens built to last. They work closely with their clients to bring their ideas to life with beauty and functionality. As a family-oriented business, they recognize the value they can add to a home to help their clients feel comfortable in their environments.
Full Name: Jennifer McIlveen
Company: Casey’s Creative Kitchens
Address: 4265 Fairview St
City: Burlington
Province: Ontario
Country: Canada
Postal Code: L7L 2A4
Telephone number: +1 (905) 634-9556
Email Address: casey@caseyskitchens.com
Jennifer McIlveen
Casey's Creative Kitchens
+1 905-634-9556
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other