Heat Shield Market Size to Boost $4.3 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 4.96% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Heat Shield Market Segment Analysis Drivers Technological advancement in vehicle

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Heat Shield Market is estimated to witness $4.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR 4.96% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Heat shields are utilised to protect the device's parts against the heat from their sources. The constant increase in the automotive sector and the number of temperature-sensitive components in the modern car is boosting the demand for the Metallic heat shield. Moreover, integration and customization of heat shields with advanced technologies has been able to ensure new and innovative heat shielding components for Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and an increase in production of Hybrid electric vehicle is driving the Heat Shield Market size. In addition, increasing disposable income and the rise in consumer preference towards luxury vehicles are factors propelling the Heat shield Industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Heat-Shield-Market-Research-510776

Key takeaways:

1. Automotive segment is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecasted period owing to the rising demand for luxury cars, to protect the heat sensitive components from heat generated by it due to high performance engine. Thus heat shield is used thereby boosting the market demand.

2. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness largest heat shield market share followed by North America owing to the high rate of automotive production and the presence of manufacturers.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510776

Segmental Analysis:

1. Rigid Heat Shield held major share of 58.1% in 2020. It is lightweight, corrugated aluminium construction used to protect heat-sensitive electronics and materials under hood in automotive applications.

2. Automotive segment is estimated to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of 5.18% over the forecasted period as most of Heat shields are important for luxury cars as they have high-performance engines and protect heat sensitive components.

3. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness largest share 30.1% in heat shield market share followed by North America owing to the high rate of automotive production as well as rise in disposable income and increased use of advanced electronics in the countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, and China.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Heat Shield industry are -

1. Autoneum Holding AG

2. Happich GmbH

3. Dana Holding Corporation

4. Federal Mogul Holding Corporation

5. Elringklinger AG

Click on the following link to buy the Heat Shield Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510776

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Automotive Heat Shield Market

http://https//www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Heat-Shield--Global-Market-Research-510542

B. Heat Exchanger Market

http://https//www.industryarc.com/Report/15188/heat-exchanger-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062