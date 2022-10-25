Submit Release
POLICE SAFELY RETURN TOURISTS, TOUR-GUIDES TO HONIARA

Tulagi police have safely transported 15 international war veteran tourists and two local tour guides to Honiara on Monday.

These tourists and tour guides plus two local boat crews survived a boat-capsized incident off Sole Village at Big Ngella on Sunday night.

According to a police report, 19 individuals in total arrived at Vanita Motel on Sunday, for a day trip that was organised by a Honiara based tourism operator, on a ray boat owned by Rax Boys.

They left Vanita Motel to Sandfly the same day. The boat capsized half way to Sandfly due to bad weather around 6pm.

They managed to go ashore on a reef outside Sole Village where locals assisted them by transporting them to the mainland.

Tulagi Police were notified at 9pm on Sunday and immediately responded at first light, Monday morning.

They were safely transported by the Tulagi police stabi craft to Honiara. All are safe and in good health even though four of them had minor fuel burns on their skin. They were treated before being transported to Honiara.

These tourists have lost most of their travelling documents. Police have informed the Ministry of Tourism and Culture of this incident and the situation these tourists’ faces.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Central Province, Superintendent David Soakai, said police were not aware of the visit until it received the incident report.

Superintendent Soaki caution tourists and transport operators to be cautious of the welfare of visitors with boat worthiness, capacity and weather when deciding to get tourists on travel. Travelling arrangements must be pre planned and must be channelled through proper authorities in the Province to avoid further disasters and casualties in the future.

PPC Soakai acknowledged its stakeholders and the Central Provincial Government for great support rendered for the successful rescue operation together with the Sole community.

-RSIPF Press

