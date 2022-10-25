Bus Market Size Expected to Reach $55.2 Billion with CAGR of 6.7% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Bus Market Drivers Increasing adoption of Electric Buses

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Bus Market is forecast to reach $55.2 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR 6.7% from 2021 to 2026. Buses are most preferred mode of public transportation by many people in day to day life. Growing population in urban areas has increased the demand for buses. Increasing pollution and increasing emission has encouraged the many to convert to electric buses in the bus fleet. Also government’s initiatives towards improving public transportation along with the growth of on-demand bus services are expected to propel the market growth. Innovation and manufacturing of vehicles have helped the industry to grow into a profitable one. The demand is also increasing for varied bus types primarily double decker and articulated buses. These factors are set to boosts the market growth for Bus during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The Bus Market will have the substantial growth in the forecast period especially in the transit segment. As the population increases and adoption of public transportation will be the top priority both by Government and by the public.

2. Bus market is expected to shift its fuel consumption from diesel to natural gas and electric. This in turn will reduce the pollution in the environment. Initiatives have been taken due to increased pollution in the past few years and this will drive the market grow during the forecasted period.

3. APAC region will show high growth due to increasing population and need for the public transportation for the people. This is especially rising in countries like China and India.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Tourism sector utilises the multi axis buses, particularly motor coaches, so that the passengers are comfortable while travelling. This is driving the motor coach market at highest CAGR of 8.2% CAGR through 2026.

2. Bus market significantly utilizes diesel as their fuel resulting in over 55% share for this segment in 2020 but in recent years the pollution and emission of toxic gases has increased.

3. APAC region dominates the market with highest market share of 36.5% due to the increasing demand and populations. Top players from China have focused extensively on capturing the transit growth and witnessed a growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bus industry are -

1. Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co.

2. Volvo

3. Daimler AG

4. Xiamen King Long United

5. Traton (Man, Scania, etc.)

