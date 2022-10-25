Global Drum Dumper Market Projected to Hit USD 1854 Million at a 6.85% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Drum Dumper Market Growth Drives by Rapid Industrialization and Emerging Trends Across the Globe

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR),” Drum Dumper Market Research Report: Information by Power Source, product Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030“ asserts that the global drum dumper market is expected to reach USD 1854 MN by 2030, growing at 6.85% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Drum Dumper Market Overview

The global drum dumper market is growing at an impressive rate. The extensive uptake of drum dumpers across end-user industries and the vast demand for safe & efficient conveying systems from the food, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors are key growth drivers. Besides, increasing applications of drum dumpers, including dispensing hazardous and non-hazardous materials, boost the market size. The increasing trend of mass production in major end-use industries to minimize overall manufacturing is projected to escalate market growth further.

Substantial R&D investments in product developments impact market growth positively. Increasing sales and uptake of drum dumpers in the rising number of hotels and restaurants worldwide influence market growth. With technological advances, drum dumpers have evolved significantly, offering an optional pneumatically-actuated vibrator that promotes the complete evacuation of non-free-flowing materials.

They are mounted on an elevated frame to accommodate an integral powered roller conveyor aligning to the elevation of the plant's roller conveyors. The new advanced drum dumpers can automatically transfer hazardous bulk materials from all sorts of drums into downstream processing equipment/ storage vessels, maximizing worker safety. Due to their comfortable ergonomic cab, drum dumpers are rapidly getting absorbed in various industries.

Besides, their unique undercarriage design enhances comfort at the operator and construction sites, providing self-cleaning, high travel suspension, and low operating noise. Conversely, high capital investment requirements and various counterfeited, low-cost products floating in the market are projected to impede the market growth. Nevertheless, increasing drum dumper applications in several industrial operations would support market growth throughout the assessment period.

Drum Dumper Market Segments

The drum dumper market report is segmented into product types, power sources, applications, and regions. The product type segment is sub-segmented into portable and stationary drum dumpers. The power source segment is sub-segmented into hydraulic and electric. The application segment is sub-segmented into food, chemicals, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others. The region segment is bifurcated into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and rest-of-the-world.

Drum Dumper Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global drum dumper market. The largest market share attributes to the wide adoption of technologically advanced products. Besides, the high penetration of application areas in industries such as food, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and industrial drives the market growth in the region. Also, the strong presence of notable industry players in the region positively impacts the market's growth.

Moreover, the well-developed economy and the high per capita disposable income of demographics substantiate the region's market share. The US & Canadian markets provide an enormous impetus to regional market growth. The North American drum handling equipment market is expected to retain its dominance throughout the assessment period.

The drum dumper market is brisk in the Asia Pacific region. Market growth attributes to the booming F&B and pharmaceutical sector and rapid economic growth in the region. With its ample raw material advantage and cost-competitive workforce, the region fosters the growth of the regional market, attracting many foreign investors.

Additionally, the increasing number of production plants and the increasing adoption of material handling equipment across industry verticals in the region propel the market size. APAC countries like India and China account for larger shares in the regional market, witnessing exponential growth. The APAC drum dumper market is projected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the forecast period.

Europe also holds a sizable share of the global drum dumper market. Factors such as the augmented demand from growing numbers of restaurants and rising exports of material handling equipment, mainly in France & Italy, boost the regional market growth. Germany, Italy, and France are key markets in the region. The European drum dumper market is expected to increase at a steady growth rate during the review period.

Drum Dumper Market Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the drum dumper market appears fragmented, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launches are key trends observed among the market players. Drum dumper manufacturers strive to create a range of bulk material handling equipment with precision mobile drum dumper conveyors that can be integrated into plant-wide systems.

These new drum dumpers allow dust-free dumping and allow dust-free dumping and make conveying and storing bulk solid materials easy. Ready to plug in and run, this advanced drum handling equipment is constructed of carbon steel with a durable industrial finish. The new material handling equipment can meet food, dairy, pharmaceutical, or industrial standards with stainless steel contact surfaces.

For instance, on Dec. 18, 2020, Prinoth (Italy), a leading manufacturer of snow groomers and tracked utility vehicles, announced that its new distribution partner – Bradley Group sold its first Panther tracked dumpers to National Tracked Dumper Hire in the United Kingdom. All Panther T14R models are highly customized to include cab beacon lights, which are mandatory in the UK, and can be used for transportation between jobs. A small FOPS steel cage around each beacon light allows extra lighting, access ladders, and several other interesting elements.

