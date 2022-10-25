Wiper System Market Size to Hit $12.5 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Concerns Over Vehicle and Driver Safety Drives the Wiper System Market Forward

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Wiper System Market size is forecast to reach $12.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as growing adoption of rain sensing wiper system over traditional wiper system, upsurge in demand for passenger vehicles, investments on autonomous or electric vehicle over time can be considered as major factors boosting the market growth of wiper systems. Growing advancement towards windshield wipers, both beam blade wiper systems and pantograph wiper arms, along with rising concerns over vehicle concerns over vehicle and driver safety can also contribute towards the market growth in the coming time. Moreover, higher integration of electronic components in automotive, technological advances towards smart sensors for automotive applications, along with growing adoption of beam blade wiper systems is further set to influence the market growth of wiper systems in the long run. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Rising concerns towards vehicle and driver safety as well as growing advancement for windshield wipers is analysed to significantly drive the Wiper System market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Passenger market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026, attributing to increase in sales, investments on luxury or premium cars and others.

3. APAC held the largest Wiper System market share in 2020, due to growing adoption of premium or luxury vehicles, rise in passenger cars demand and many others.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Rain Sensing Wiper Systems is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the global Wiper System market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Integration of rain sensing components within wiper systems help in increasing vehicle safety through reducing driver distraction during adverse climatic conditions.

2. Passenger Cars are analyzed to account with the highest CAGR of around 6.2% in the global wiper system market during 2021-2026. Factors such as growing sales or demand for passenger cars, increasing shift towards improved living standards as well as high investments on luxury or premium vehicles have been attributing towards the growth of wiper system market.

3. APAC region had accounted with the largest share of around 37% in the global Wiper System market in 2020 and is also analysed to maintain a significant growth during 2021-2026.

4. Factors such as large scale production of automotive across APAC counties including China, India and so on along with growing demand for passenger vehicles have attributed towards the market growth of wiper systems in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wiper System industry are -

1. Valeo

2. DOGA

3. MITSUBA Corporation

4. DENSO Corporation

5. Trico

