Vehicle Sought in a Leaving After Colliding Offense: Intersection of New Jersey Avenue and P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a Leaving After Colliding offense that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:31 pm, the operator of a white Mazda CX-5 SUV struck an adult male who was operating a stand-up style scooter. The striking vehicle then fled the scene. The adult male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/ONdwwrusYyI

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.