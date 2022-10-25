E.SUN FHC Backs CDP Campaign Asking High Impact Companies to Meet 1.5°C Goal

E.SUN FHC is proud to join a group of 318 financial institutions and multinational firms with $37 trillion in assets and spending power in calling on over 1,000 of the world's highest impact businesses to set emissions goals in line with the Paris agreement's 1.5°C goal.

The 2022 CDP Science-Based Targets campaign is coordinated by the global non-profit CDP, which runs the world's environmental disclosure system. E.SUN encourages the targeted companies to set an emissions reduction target approved through the Science Based Targets initiative, the industry standard for credible climate targets that cover all of a company's value chain emissions.

CDP sent letters on behalf of E.SUN FHC and the other participating organizations to over 1,000 companies worldwide. The 1,000 companies targeted are critical for global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C. They are the source of 7 gigatons of Scope 1 and 2 emissions and have a combined market value of over US$25 trillion (44% of the entire MSCI All Country World index).

Laurent Babikian, Joint Global Director Capital Markets at CDP, said:

"We are encouraged by the continued growth and success of this campaign, demonstrating that financial institutions see science-based targets as essential for all companies, and necessary for them to meet their own net-zero ambitions."

E.SUN Bank Chairman Mr. Joseph Huang (黃男州), stressed that climate change is a material time-bound issue that will impact the world. If companies do not take sustainable development seriously, no amount of financial and business performance will be meaningful in the face of a climate event. For the massive transition required to face a net-zero world and sustainability, E.SUN believes that cross-industry experience exchanges and pooling their collective wisdom are necessary, and that is why we are calling on companies to take action towards a sustainable and beautiful homeland with net-zero emissions.

