Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Nationally Recognized as Best for Veterans

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been recognized by the Military Times' Best for Vets: Colleges for the University's work through its Office of Military and Veteran Services.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has again received national recognition via the Military Times' Best for Vets: Colleges ranking. The recognition underscores the University's commitment to successfully connect the military and civilian world through its Office of Military and Veteran Services.

"Military and Veteran Services is honored that SIUE is recognized as a 2022 Best for Vets College," said Telisha Reinhardt, assistant director of military and veteran services. "Not only is SIUE an institution that is accepting of veterans, but we also continuously strive for veterans to see themselves represented among all our diverse populations on campus. Being a veteran is an important part of one's identity. I am proud SIUE has made profound efforts over the years to recognize that."

In 2021, Military and Veteran Services opened the Military and Veteran Resource Center (MAVRC) in the Morris University Center on the Edwardsville campus. The MAVRC is a space where military-connected students can congregate, receive information on benefits and resources, and study.

Additionally, in 2020, Military and Veteran Services developed its Green Zone program, a military culture awareness training module for faculty and staff. It launched in spring 2021 with nearly 40 faculty and staff participants.

In support of the University's value of inclusion, Military and Veteran Services created "From Uniform to University," a panel discussion series highlighting diverse identities and issues within military service.

"As a student, a veteran, and a leader in the SIUE Student Veteran community, it is no surprise that SIUE has received this honorable recognition," said junior Payton Bealon, of Springfield, president of the Student Veterans of America SIUE Chapter. "The hard work and dedication put forth by the Military and Veterans Services office here at SIUE has paved the way for this recognition. I hope this serves as a beacon for future military-affiliated students as it did for me when I was deciding what university to start my academic career at."

Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges is the largest and most comprehensive rankings of schools for military service members and veterans, helping them make important decisions about their education. Official rankings are developed based on results from an annual survey, which are analyzed along with public data about colleges and universities obtained from the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs. The 2022 rankings are available at colleges.militarytimes.com.

