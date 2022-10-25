Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,385 in the last 365 days.

Modernize Order Lifecycle Management with TurningPoint's Order Orchestration (O2) Platform

TurningPoint announces today that a Tier 1 telecommunications service provider has selected TurningPoint's proprietary Order Orchestration (O2) platform to bring a new nationwide product offering to market, specifically the launch of high speed internet services for multi-location business customers. O2 is a modern, configurable order management and orchestration platform that seamlessly receives, tracks, dispositions, and provides status across the entire lifecycle of an order. TurningPoint's O2 platform and associated professional services support the provider's entire business-to-business process lifecycle.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) October 25, 2022

Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces today that a Tier 1 telecommunications service provider has selected TurningPoint's proprietary Order Orchestration (O2) platform to bring a new nationwide product offering to market, specifically the launch of high speed internet services for multi-location business customers. O2 is a modern, configurable order management and orchestration platform that seamlessly receives, tracks, dispositions, and provides status across the entire lifecycle of an order. TurningPoint's O2 platform and associated professional services will support the provider's entire business-to-business process lifecycle.

Through O2, TurningPoint has simplified the on-net and off-net quote, ordering, and support processes to enable seamless sales and service of large nationwide multi-location businesses. O2 can be deployed quickly to support a provider's product and operational needs.

TurningPoint's O2 platform enables a highly efficient user experience by automating multiple steps and simplifying the processes required for end-to-end provisioning across internal and external operations, with full processing insights and status reporting. As a result, customers achieve faster onboarding, obtain additional digital self service capabilities, and provide improved customer support capabilities – all with a lower cost structure that is scalable to support future growth. O2 uses a modern architecture including web services and design innovation to seamlessly integrate with customers' existing systems and APIs.

TurningPoint's Senior Vice President Jason Horak, says the benefits to customers are significant.
"Our customers embrace the needs of the market by using our products and services to modernize their own customers' experiences," Horak said. "These experiences extend to internal support organizations being able to seamlessly support customers and streamline every aspect of the order lifecycle into a single application. We are pleased to support our customers' initiatives with a strong focus on a simplified customer experience that empowers users."

ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diverse group of commercial, federal, and state customers. Its telecom lifecycle and expense management software and services are used by a variety of public and private organizations. TurningPoint is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for services, and maintains ISO 9001:2015, 20000:2018, and 27001:2013 certifications. For more information, visit https://www.tpgsi.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/modernize_order_lifecycle_management_with_turningpoints_order_orchestration_o2_platform/prweb18978386.htm

You just read:

Modernize Order Lifecycle Management with TurningPoint's Order Orchestration (O2) Platform

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.