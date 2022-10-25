Essex County Pediatric Cardiologist, Dr. Donald Putman Awarded NJ Top Doc

Dr. Donald Putman is a board certified pediatric cardiologist and an RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group provider in Livingston, New Jersey. He has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2022.

"As a pediatric cardiologist dedicated to my patients, I take pride in not just the care of my patients but availability and rapid responsiveness to my colleagues and referring physicians," says Dr. Putman.

Dr. Putman is Division Chief of Pediatric Cardiology at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and Director of Cardiac Screening for the Matthew J. Morahan lll Health Assessment Center.

Dr. Putman offers pediatric cardiology consultations for fetal echocardiography, congenital heart disease and suspected acquired heart disease in infants, children, adolescents and young adults.

He is continually recognized for delivering exemplary care with an upbeat engaging approach.

