Turning Point Global Solutions Wins Contract to Provide National Cellular Mobility Services via Telecom Expense Management Service

ROCKVILLE, Md. , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions today announced that the General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded it a four-year contract to provide national cellular mobility services through a telecom expense management approach for users across the GSA enterprise. The contract allows TurningPoint to serve GSA in recommending solutions that will reduce costs while improving quality. TurningPoint's services will be enabled through its Network Inventory and Optimization Solution (NiOS®) telecom business management portal.

TurningPoint will coordinate contracts with major mobile telephone carriers to obtain best value plans and services on GSA's behalf. It will then manage the carrier contracts and telecom device procurement and distribution. TurningPoint will use NiOS to analyze device usage for trends and opportunities to eliminate unnecessary costs and improve telecom practices. These management activities will help GSA reduce costs, leverage economies of scale, and standardize critical practices such as mobile security.

Managing Partner David Hughes said TurningPoint will provide GSA with a tailored service offering and function as a trusted partner to help GSA use its technology more efficiently in executing its mission objectives.

"We recognize the importance of this contract as GSA's expectations for mobile telecommunications technologies and services will continue to grow," said Hughes. "Mobile devices are increasingly important tools that GSA employees use daily in conducting the work of the administration, and our services help ensure GSA will get best value from them."

This latest win expands TurningPoint's footprint within the federal telecom space. The firm fixed price award has a total contract value of $31.5 million if all options are exercised.

ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provide telecom lifecycle and expense management software and services for wireless and wireline services, with a focus on federal and other public sector organizations. The GSA Managed Mobility Program has recognized TurningPoint as a preferred supplier for Mobile Lifecycle & Expense Management services since 2014. TurningPoint also provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diversified group of commercial and government customers. TurningPoint is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services. TurningPoint is also ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management and IS0 27001:2013 certified for its data center hosting services. For more information, visit http://www.tpgsi.com.

