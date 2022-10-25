Modernize Order Lifecycle Management with TurningPoint's Order Orchestration (O2) Platform

TurningPoint announces today that a Tier 1 telecommunications service provider has selected TurningPoint's proprietary Order Orchestration (O2) platform to bring a new nationwide product offering to market, specifically the launch of high speed internet services for multi-location business customers. O2 is a modern, configurable order management and orchestration platform that seamlessly receives, tracks, dispositions, and provides status across the entire lifecycle of an order. TurningPoint's O2 platform and associated professional services support the provider's entire business-to-business process lifecycle.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces today that a Tier 1 telecommunications service provider has selected TurningPoint's proprietary Order Orchestration (O2) platform to bring a new nationwide product offering to market, specifically the launch of high speed internet services for multi-location business customers. O2 is a modern, configurable order management and orchestration platform that seamlessly receives, tracks, dispositions, and provides status across the entire lifecycle of an order. TurningPoint's O2 platform and associated professional services will support the provider's entire business-to-business process lifecycle.

Through O2, TurningPoint has simplified the on-net and off-net quote, ordering, and support processes to enable seamless sales and service of large nationwide multi-location businesses. O2 can be deployed quickly to support a provider's product and operational needs.

TurningPoint's O2 platform enables a highly efficient user experience by automating multiple steps and simplifying the processes required for end-to-end provisioning across internal and external operations, with full processing insights and status reporting. As a result, customers achieve faster onboarding, obtain additional digital self service capabilities, and provide improved customer support capabilities – all with a lower cost structure that is scalable to support future growth. O2 uses a modern architecture including web services and design innovation to seamlessly integrate with customers' existing systems and APIs.

TurningPoint's Senior Vice President Jason Horak, says the benefits to customers are significant.

"Our customers embrace the needs of the market by using our products and services to modernize their own customers' experiences," Horak said. "These experiences extend to internal support organizations being able to seamlessly support customers and streamline every aspect of the order lifecycle into a single application. We are pleased to support our customers' initiatives with a strong focus on a simplified customer experience that empowers users."

ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diverse group of commercial, federal, and state customers. Its telecom lifecycle and expense management software and services are used by a variety of public and private organizations. TurningPoint is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for services, and maintains ISO 9001:2015, 20000:2018, and 27001:2013 certifications. For more information, visit https://www.tpgsi.com

