ICL Announces Updated Five-Year Targets at Investor Day

ICL ICL ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, announced plans to continue to grow contribution from its specialties businesses and will provide more details during its virtual Investor Day at 8:30 a.m. ET today. The company expects its Industrial Products, Phosphate Specialties (part of Phosphate Solutions) and Growing Solutions (formerly Innovative Ag Solutions) to deliver more than $2 billion of EBITDA by 2027. This amount would reflect an improvement of more than 100% over 2021 and result in a 16% CAGR.

"ICL delivered on its 2020 Investor Day targets much sooner than expected, and we plan to build on this momentum to achieve global leadership in all three of our specialties businesses," said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. "We see significant opportunities ahead, amidst the growing global sustainability challenges, and believe we are well positioned to meet these head on and to achieve our sales growth and margin expansion plans."

At today's event, Raviv – along with Aviram Lahav, CFO of ICL, and other members of ICL's senior management team – will provide more information about the company's updated targets. Additional details about ICL's Investor Day are available at https://investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/default.aspx#investor-day, and a replay will be available online within approximately 24 hours of the live event.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the global food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation, to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2021 revenues totaled approximately $7 billion.

Forward Looking Statements

The company will not provide, nor will the presentations include, information regarding third quarter results, as part of the virtual Investor Day.

