CAR T-Cell Therapy Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.5% to Reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2031

CAR T-Cell therapy market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAR T-cell therapy industry generated $1.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in demand for ideal therapeutics for cancer treatment, rise in prevalence of cancer, supportive reimbursement policies in some countries related to CAR T-cell therapy medicine, and surge in awareness of CAR T-cell therapy medicines drive the growth of the global CAR T-cell therapy market. However, lack of skilled professionals for CAR T-cell therapy and high cost of therapy hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in approval of new medicine of CAR T-cell therapy and drugs present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Bluebird Bio-Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Caribou Biosciences Inc.

• Cartesian Therapeutics

• Celgene Corporation

• Cellectis

• Celyad, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Kite Pharma Inc.)

• Intellia Therapeutics

• Juno Therapeutics

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Miltenyi Biotech

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17358

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The number of CAR T-cell therapies reduced considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to shift of resources toward treatment of increasing Covid-infected patients. Governments of many countries released guidelines that postponed the non-elective surgeries.

• Discovery and development activities of CAR T-cell therapy medicine slowed down significantly. The decrease in number of clinical trials impacted the CAR T-cell therapy market size.

• Supply chain disruptions due to lockdown measures and ban on import-export activities created a supply-demand gap. This, in turn, impacted the overall market revenue.

• Post-pandemic, the development activities of CAR T-cell therapy medicine are expected to increase with rise in R&D activities, rapidly expanding clinical trial activities, and commercialization

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17358

Based on end user, the hospitals segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global CAR T-cell therapy market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to well-equipped operation theatre and high purchasing power. However, the cancer treatment centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to availability of a wide range of treatment choices and increase in a

Based on drug type, the axicabtagene ciloleucel segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global CAR T-cell therapy market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of axicabtagene ciloleucel for treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. However, the brexucabtagene autoleucel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in approval of CAR T-cell therapies in different countries for relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Based on indication, the lymphoma segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global CAR T-cell therapy market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to high number of approved CAR T-cell therapeutics for treatment of different forms of lymphoma. However, the acute lymphocytic leukemia segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in awareness of CAR T-cell therapeutics for treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia and launch of novel drugs.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Biomaterials Market

Insomnia Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.