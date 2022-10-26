GoGreenspoke Offers Skateboard Repair Stations
GoGreenspoke Has Best Skateboard Repair Stations Services Based In Ontario.PARIS, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoGreenspoke is pleased to announce that they have broadened their product offering to include solutions for skateboard repair. These repair stations mount to any concrete surface and include all the necessary tools to complete efficient skateboard repairs on the go.
Many companies are recognizing the value of promoting environmentally friendly transportation options whether that’s by bike, scooter, or skateboard. Providing repair solutions for active commuters ensures that they can complete quick fixes in transit so they can stay on the move.
The skateboard repair station from GoGreenspoke features surface base plates that anchor directly to concrete to keep the station in place and tamper-resistant security anchors are available. Each station includes a Phillips screwdriver, 18” Allen/hex driver, 8” socket wrench, 12” socket wrench, and 9/16” socket wrench. Each tool is secured to the repair station with a durable chain to prevent theft.
Anyone interested in learning about skateboard repair stations can find out more by visiting the GoGreenspoke website or calling 1 (866) 913-2903.
About GoGreenspoke
GoGreenspoke has extensive experience with industrial design and manufacturing of resources for active communities. The company offers a diverse collection of bike, skateboard, and scooter parking and repair solutions with an unwavering commitment to producing durable, attractive, and eco-friendly products. GoGreenspoke also specializes in custom fabrication to complement any creative vision.
