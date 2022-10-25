Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Active Investigation

CASE#: 22B1006168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Joseph Galusha                             

STATION:    Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/17/2022 @ 1701 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Common Street, Townshend

On 10/17/2022 at 1701 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of alleged embezzlement of funds by a member of PTO at the Townshend Elementary School in the Town of Townshend. Troopers are currently investigating and more information will be released when the investigation has concluded. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

 

 

 

 

 

 

