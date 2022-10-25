Westminster Barracks / Active Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1006168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/17/2022 @ 1701 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Common Street, Townshend

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/17/2022 at 1701 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of alleged embezzlement of funds by a member of PTO at the Townshend Elementary School in the Town of Townshend. Troopers are currently investigating and more information will be released when the investigation has concluded. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.