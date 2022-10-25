Westminster Barracks / Active Investigation
CASE#: 22B1006168
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/17/2022 @ 1701 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Common Street, Townshend
On 10/17/2022 at 1701 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of alleged embezzlement of funds by a member of PTO at the Townshend Elementary School in the Town of Townshend. Troopers are currently investigating and more information will be released when the investigation has concluded. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.