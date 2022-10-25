Etech to add 250 New Jobs, Move to New Call Center in Cazoumar Free Zone, Jamaica
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, one of the leading global Outsourcing Contact Center Solution providers, announced its shift to a new state-of-the-art facility in Cazoumar Free Zone, Montego Bay, to support its team, provide new career opportunities, and fuel economic growth for the Montego Bay Community.
The new facility expands the company’s nearshore footprint in Montego Bay and is aimed at creating 250 new omnichannel customer support jobs and enables Etech to support multiple new clients in Travel, Banking, Education, and Personal Health & Wellbeing Industries. Etech offers these customers holistic Customer Engagement Solutions which include Inbound, Outbound, Digital Engagement, and Omni Channel CX Support.
“Our new center in Jamaica will expand our reach into the talented Montego Bay community and will offer more opportunities for individuals to develop successful careers in the field of Customer Support. We remain committed to investing in the development of all our team members thereby helping each person reach their true potential. I am excited about the potential of our expanded operations in Montego Bay and look forward to welcoming some of the top companies in the world to our new home, it is remarkable." said Etech's President & CEO, Matt Rocco.
The new contact center opening in Cazoumar follows Etech's recent expansion of its US facilities in San Antonio in the fourth quarter of 2021. Etech added more than 400 employees to the San Antonio site to cater to the increased client needs.
Kaylene Eckels, Chief Operations Officer of Etech, remarked “People make the difference. With over 20 years of experience providing contact center, quality monitoring, business insights, and technology solutions, Etech continues to innovate and grow because of our talented team and amazing customers. Our vision is to make a remarkable difference for each other, our customers and within our communities. Our Etech teams are Trusted Advisors equipped and empowered to deliver remarkable results. Montego Bay is a vibrant community, and we are thrilled to expand operations here and create new opportunities for growth.
