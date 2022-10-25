Silk Way Moving & Storage Receives 2022 Best of McLean Award

October 24, 2022 - Silk Way Moving & Storage has been selected for the 2022 Best of McLean Award in the Moving Company category by the McLean Award Program.

Each year, the McLean Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the McLean area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 McLean Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the McLean Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About McLean Award Program

The McLean Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the McLean area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The McLean Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

