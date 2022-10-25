Author Scott M. Crisci's new book "Surviving Las Vegas" is a powerful and inspiring true account of how the author overcame medical issues to find success

Recent release "Surviving Las Vegas: The Story of a Man Who Beat the Odds with his Mind and Body" from Page Publishing author Scott M. Crisci explores the author's struggles with medical issues and near-death experiences as he rose through the ranks to become a high-stakes dealer and find new meaning in life through his wife and God.

FORT ANN, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott M. Crisci, who moved to Las Vegas with his family at age fourteen and went on to major in business at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has completed his new book "Surviving Las Vegas: The Story of a Man Who Beat the Odds with his Mind and Body": a stunning memoir of the author's inspiring battle against a host of medical issues while chasing after his purpose and making a name for himself.

"There were a million things to do [in Las Vegas]. Boredom was not the problem. I was fitting in well and so were my parents. My mom and dad had avoided the gambling habit, and I was content to be a desert rat. That would all change soon and suddenly," writes Crisci. "It wasn't my parents, it was me. My well-kept body was going to let me down. It came suddenly and never stopped. I was devastated. Who wouldn't be?

"I wasn't even an adult yet, and I had a myriad of diseases forming in my body. The kind of stuff that you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy. That is what this book is really about: my diseases and how I've managed to cope with them.

"I have to say that I have done quite well, all things considered. They robbed me of my college years, and that is a shame. But they ingrained in me something else; something that is deeper: the under- standing of life and how valuable it is."

Published by Page Publishing, Scott M. Crisci's uplifting tale will take readers on an incredible journey to better understand what life is like for those who battle with medical issues that affect their daily lives and simple activities most take for granted.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Surviving Las Vegas: The Story of a Man Who Beat the Odds with his Mind and Body" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing