NutraNomics, Inc. and The Plant Announce Record Q3 2022 New Sales Bookings

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. NNRX ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is pleased to announce that DHS Development, Inc. (dba "The Plant"), a NutraNomics Company, produced a record-breaking quarter of $1,434,865 in new sales bookings in Q3, up from the previous quarter's new sales bookings high of $1,022,729 produced in Q2. Q3 new sales bookings represents quarterly growth of 29% for the period ending September 30, 2022.

"As anticipated, sales achievement for Q3 2022 have exceeded the highest revenue quarter the Company has ever seen", commented Geoff Bazegian, NutraNomics' President and CRO. "These sales numbers are proof positive that the market is recognizing our commitment to uncompromising standards of quality, reliability and value in today's competitive market. We look forward to continually raising that bar in pursuit of our goal for steady growth."

In line with the Company's ongoing commitment to growth, two industry-seasoned direct sales professionals were recently hired, as well as one independent representative and several referral partners were recently contracted. Collectively, they will comprehensively serve the Southern California market, the most densely concentrated region of buyers in the State. Further announcements of sales production will follow in the upcoming months.

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. NNRX, we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

