Amy Zopp's newly released "Jake the Super Snake Goes to School" is a fun story of a special day at school when children can bring pets to share with the class

"Jake the Super Snake Goes to School" from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Zopp is an entertaining adventure that finds Jake the Super Snake on a new journey as a bully learns a key lesson about one of Jake's superpowers.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jake the Super Snake Goes to School": a funny narrative that will delight young imaginations. "Jake the Super Snake Goes to School" is the creation of published author Amy Zopp, a dedicated wife and mother of seven.

Zopp shares, "Jake is a snake with many superpowers. Join Jake and Howie for Pet Day at school, where Jake will prove to the students and teacher that he is a super snake!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Zopp's new book finds a classroom bully learning an important lesson on respecting others.

Zopp shares in hopes of bringing young readers an entertaining tale that imparts fun science facts on Eastern King snakes.

