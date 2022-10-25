Gaetane Ricke's newly released "Hope: My Way of Survival" is an engaging journey of hope and determination

"Hope: My Way of Survival" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gaetane Ricke is an impactful message of faith as a woman's life story unfolds through the ups and downs of navigating a challenging, but worthwhile, path.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hope: My Way of Survival": a compelling examination of faith, family, and the unexpected. "Hope: My Way of Survival" is the creation of published author Gaetane Ricke, a dedicated wife and native of Quebec, Canada, who later moved to the United States and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration (special study) from Centenary College in New Jersey. Ricke began practicing taekwondo in 1989 and achieved a sixth-degree black belt certified by the World Taekwondo Federation's headquarters in Korea

Ricke shares, "Hope and perseverance are the key to survival. Keana, a survivor of great tribulation, refuses to be defeated by her harsh circumstances.

"In the absences of her father, Keana is at the mercy of her mother, uncle, and her older brother. While still a teenager, she is forced to leave home with hardly enough money to pay her bus.

"Will she be able to survive the challenge life have in store for her?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gaetane Ricke's new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as Ricke shares key moments that have shaped her life.

Ricke brings a powerful story to life through reflection and compassionate retellings that will bring readers an intimate look into her victories and challenges.

