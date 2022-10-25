Gerlean Y. Baylor's newly released "1, 2, 3, My Pretty Manners 4 Me!" is a charming narrative that encourages good manners from a biblical perspective

"1, 2, 3, My Pretty Manners 4 Me!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerlean Y. Baylor is a helpful resource for instilling a solid foundation that centers on respect, manners, and following God's plan.

MEADVILLE, Pa., October 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "1, 2, 3, My Pretty Manners 4 Me!": a thoughtful juvenile fiction that centers on a little girl working toward learning to be kind, compassionate, and considerate of others. "1, 2, 3, My Pretty Manners 4 Me!" is the creation of published author Gerlean Y. Baylor, a dedicated wife and mother who received an MBA in organizational development from Upper Iowa University (2002) and an MBA in human resources from Capella University (2016).She is presently pursuing her PhD in human resources management from Northcentral University.

Baylor shares, "I am excited to share with you in story the value of teaching your children manners. The importance of using manners through story is not only fun but has been found to be a great reinforcement for children. We can appreciate the use of manners shaping our lives to become who we are today, but far greater is when our words reflect the presence of the spirit of God.

"This book teaches our children manners and responsibility for what they say and why it matters. Raising our children to be respectful, kind, and caring for one another is our service to this world that God has created.

"God says, 'Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it.' Let start here!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerlean Y. Baylor's new book will entertain while imparting important lessons of proper behavior.

Baylor draws from life lessons imparted to her as a child of military parents that helped shape her views of living a fulfilled life.

