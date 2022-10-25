Submit Release
Elizabeth Otorino's newly released "A Message From Jesus Christ to the World" is an encouraging message of faith and God's love for all.

"A Message From Jesus Christ to the World" from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Otorino is a heartfelt message of faith and the need for peace as expressed through the author's reflections on the Word of God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Message From Jesus Christ to the World": an uplifting read that encourages a return to Christian principles. "A Message From Jesus Christ to the World" is the creation of published author Elizabeth Otorino, who was born in Africa in South Sudan and now lives in Fort Worth, Texas.

Otorino shares, "This book is about our beloved Lord God Jesus Christ and his message, which he conveyed for me to deliver to the world. I wrote this book because my Lord God has called me to convey his message of love and peace to the world."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Otorino's new book will encourage and challenge readers in their faith to become more active in their pursuit of a Godly life.

Otorino shares in hopes of spreading God's message to those in need of a rejuvenation of spirit.

Consumers can purchase"A Message From Jesus Christ to the World" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Message From Jesus Christ to the World," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

