Lesa Duff's newly released "Having the Character of Christ: Adopting the DNA of Jesus" is an engaging opportunity for weekly lessons of faith

"Having the Character of Christ: Adopting the DNA of Jesus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lesa Duff is an enjoyable study that presents a compelling weekly lesson with discussion questions and relevant scripture structured to aid in spiritual development.

MEADVILLE, Pa., October 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Having the Character of Christ: Adopting the DNA of Jesus": a helpful resource for personal or group study. "Having the Character of Christ: Adopting the DNA of Jesus" is the creation of published author Lesa Duff, a retired school counselor with an M.Ed. in counseling education and an M.Ed. in education administration. She and her husband, Brady, reside in Arkansas. Together, they have three daughters and one son, plus six grandchildren.

Duff shares, "Do you have the desire to draw closer to the Father while becoming more and more like the Son? This once-a-week study delves into the human heritage of Jesus Christ himself, sharing with the reader the characteristics of his DNA. Adopting his DNA requires knowledge that is provided in the Word of God. The ancestry of Jesus was written so that it may be passed on to those who call him Father. It is available to everyone who will call on the name of the Lord. This study focuses on that ancestry and how it can be developed in the lives of his children. Fifty-two chapters cover one full year, providing fifty-two different character traits to develop or refine."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lesa Duff's new book brings readers an encouraging approach to developing a stronger sense of understanding Jesus's teachings.

Duff shares in hopes of helping others in nurturing a stronger, more fulfilling relationship with their faith.

