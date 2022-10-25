Jason Malott's newly released "Puppies and Napalm: The Extradimensional Madness of the Prophets" is a compelling discussion of the modern American church

"Puppies and Napalm: The Extradimensional Madness of the Prophets" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Malott is a thought-provoking examination of prophetic writings and the current state of the Christian church within America.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Puppies and Napalm: The Extradimensional Madness of the Prophets": a spiritual call to arms that offers a reminder of God's true intentions for creation. "Puppies and Napalm: The Extradimensional Madness of the Prophets" is the creation of published author Jason Malott.

Malott shares, "Long ago, prophets spoke the word of God to the people. These prophets were full of zeal and sometimes madness. God got as creative as he could with this eccentric bunch. He had some of them lay on their side in the mud for days; some of them he showed visions of alien spacecrafts and creatures with eyes all over their body. Their words crossed other dimensions and predicted future events.

"He spoke through them to a nation that had lost its way.

"Just a little like us today. Can I get an amen?

"This book is written to the church of America, the lost, shinning beacon of hope, the great imperialist empire once called a "Christian nation" that never was.

"This book is to everyone who feels like something is wrong. Something is very, very wrong with us. This book is for those who are tired of a group of people trying to scare us into believing in a god that wants to burn us. What else should I call it?

"Puppies and Napalm."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Malott's new book brings an encouraging message of hope to followers of Christ.

Malott takes aim at the challenges facing the church through the fear-based teachings of a vengeful God in a manner that will resonate with many.

Consumers can purchase "Puppies and Napalm: The Extradimensional Madness of the Prophets" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Puppies and Napalm: The Extradimensional Madness of the Prophets," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing