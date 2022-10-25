Joyce Porter Strollo's newly released "Know Your Future" is an engaging discussion of the mind-body-spirit connection

"Know Your Future" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Porter Strollo is a thoughtful reflection on the power of dreams and how one can connect with and manifest through them.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Know Your Future": an enjoyable discussion of prophetic dreams. "Know Your Future" is the creation of published author Joyce Porter Strollo, a graduate of Southwest Missouri State. She raised three sons and now enjoys her grandchildren.

Strollo shares, "When some of Joyce Porter Stollo's night dreams and some of her daydreams came true, she understood the power of the subconscious part of the mind, how it can take information from the conscious mind and then create the future by receiving and sending information into the universe. As dreams about the future were revealed to her, and evidence of knowing the future was verified, then she wanted to share about the peace gained from knowing the future.

"When you sleep an average of eight hours a day or one-third of your life, and you live to the age of seventy-five, then you have slept twenty-five years. Of the twenty-five years, it is estimated by studying eye movement while asleep that five of those years are in a dream state. To minimize or discard the value of dreaming is minimizing five years of your life.

"Once you know about prophetic dreams and learn that someone has experienced them plus benefited from them, then you will recognize their value.

"We need to understand how important dreams are and how to gain peace from knowing future events.

"Joyce Porter Strollo is the key to helping you know your future through dream interpretation."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Porter Strollo's new book will challenge readers to a new perception and understanding of their dream experiences.

Strollo shares in hopes of aiding others in deepening their connection with their spiritual selves and, in turn, their dream state.

