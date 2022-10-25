Tara Barnes's newly released "The Truth I'm Standing On: Facing Pain and Finding Hope through Infertility and Stillbirth" is a discussion of loss, love, and faith

"The Truth I'm Standing On: Facing Pain and Finding Hope through Infertility and Stillbirth" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tara Barnes is a thoughtful message of hope to others who have faced the loss of a longed-for child.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct.25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Truth I'm Standing On: Facing Pain and Finding Hope through Infertility and Stillbirth": a potent look into the author's personal experiences. "The Truth I'm Standing On: Facing Pain and Finding Hope through Infertility and Stillbirth" is the creation of published author Tara Barnes, a dedicated wife and mother who works as a registered nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Barnes shares, "Tara and her husband, Jason, were ready to start their family; life was on their timetable, or so they thought. After four happy years of marriage, they discovered getting pregnant wouldn't be as easy as they had hoped. Eventually, with the help of a fertility doctor and many prayers, God blessed them with their son. Following the birth of Bryce, Tara and Jason soaked up all the joys of parenthood, having no idea the most difficult moments of their lives were just ahead. It was July 1, 2020, when they heard the words no pregnant woman wants to hear: 'I am sorry. There is no heartbeat.' At thirty-six weeks gestation, this news was the last thing they expected to hear.

"Throughout The Truth I'm Standing On, Tara shares the raw, vulnerable moments of infertility and stillbirth. Anyone can find hope in this faith-led story, especially those couples experiencing the same grief and heartache. Tara has shared her story in hopes of showing others that God is always present, even in the midst of difficult circumstances. Be a part of Blakely's story as you read of a faith-filled family who is determined to keep the memory of their daughter alive."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tara Barnes's new book will tug at the heartstrings as a story of heartbreak, determined faith, and hope unfolds.

Barnes shares in hopes of reaching those in need as they navigate the significant grief that accompanies the loss of a child.

Consumers can purchase "The Truth I'm Standing On: Facing Pain and Finding Hope through Infertility and Stillbirth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Truth I'm Standing On: Facing Pain and Finding Hope through Infertility and Stillbirth," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

