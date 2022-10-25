Ivanti Extends Neurons Platform to Enable Everywhere Work and Provide Exceptional and Secure Employee Self-Service

Ivanti observes National Cybersecurity Awareness Month by reaffirming its commitment to provide effective security capabilities across its product lines

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced additional capabilities for the Ivanti Neurons platform to help protect the user experience, productivity, and organizational assets. With this release, Ivanti continues to deliver on its mission to enable and secure Everywhere Work by combining Enterprise Service Management, Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and cybersecurity to empower IT teams with a 360-degree view of their entire IT estate – providing visibility, context, and enabling IT teams to resolve issues automatically.

Ivanti Neurons is a hyperautomation platform that leverages artificial intelligence with machine learning to address the growing demands placed on IT and security teams amid the global shift to hybrid work and the explosive growth of remote endpoints, data, and workers. It autonomously self-heals and self-secures devices and provides personalized self-service experiences to end users. Ivanti Neurons uses hyperautomation to provide real-time intelligence across assets, including endpoints and the IoT edge, while delivering consumer-grade employee experience. Ivanti plans regular updates to Ivanti Neurons, in addition to continually enhancing solutions across the entire platform, to further help customers quickly and securely embrace Everywhere Work.

"Ivanti has seen tremendous momentum across our entire product suite while staying laser-focused on an exceptional experience for our customers," said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, Chief Product Officer, Ivanti. "Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an important initiative and provides an opportunity for all organizations to harden their security posture and improve risk management. As organizations move from reactive to proactive cybersecurity strategies it significantly lowers the probability of a successful cyberattack."

See below for a few highlights of the latest security innovations released this quarter focusing on the themes of streamlining, automation and integration of tasks and systems:

Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access provides zero-trust secure access and visibility across highly distributed application ecosystems for on-premises, private and public clouds. Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access identifies risky users, devices and applications, protects corporate and user assets with automated quarantine and remediation and prevents lateral-movement threats with adaptive per-app micro-segmentation control. Ivanti has partnered with Lookout, Inc. to provide Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) protection, delivering world-class DLP, E-DRM, EDM, malware detection, web content management and incident response as part of a total Secure Services Edge (SSE) solution.

Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access modernizes VPN deployments by centralizing Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access management. This SaaS-delivered management and analytics platform provides a single unified interface allowing security admins to centrally manage their entire ICS gateway deployments quickly and efficiently while automatically responding to risky user, device, and application activities. Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access has added the ability for admins to completely manage their ICS gateways from the cloud and use configuration templates to deploy updates quickly and easily across multiple gateways, or even "lift and shift" configurations from one gateway to another.

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management enables customers to implement a risk-based approach to patch management. This cloud-native solution makes it possible for customers to prioritize and patch vulnerabilities based on active risk exposure, patch reliability, and device compliance. Full macOS support has been available via a hybrid on-premises/cloud experience since the initial release of Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management, but with the latest release, customers now have access to Mac endpoint vulnerability detection – which improves overall posture awareness across user devices – natively from the cloud.

"Patch management is not without challenges for organizations," said Ed Amoroso, CEO and Founder of TAG Cyber. "Organizations who are unable to identify, acquire, verify and install patches may suffer from vulnerabilities leading to easily preventable compromises. Vendors like Ivanti are vital to organizations as they manage, secure and service all their assets."

In 2022 alone Ivanti has introduced a dozen new security products and capabilities to support our customers' journey to exceptional and secure employee self-service.

"The push toward digital transformation all but guarantees that the world will continue to grow more interconnected, fast paced and always on for many more years," said Chris Rodriguez, Research Director IDC. "Unfortunately, this rapid rate of technological change has confounded legacy security controls. New Zero trust security technologies, including zero trust network access (ZTNA) offers a modernized approach to providing secure access that is compatible with the demands of a digitally transformed world."

Please visit the Ivanti Neurons platform page to learn more.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive and work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company's industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005952/en/