At 4.8% CAGR, Nitrous Oxide Market Size Worth US$1.1 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Rapid growth of the automotive industry has increased the demand for nitrous oxide as an oxidiser, thereby fueling nitrous oxide market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global nitrous oxide market size is forecast to reach US$1.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The Global Nitrous Oxide Market is growing due to its high usage as an analgesic and anesthetic in the medical industry. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the automotive industry has increased the demand for nitrous oxide as an oxidiser; thereby, fueling nitrous oxide growth globally. However, the potency and relatively long life of nitrous oxide make it a dangerous contributor to climate change, which is projected to restrict its market growth. Due to this decrease in dental expenditures and surgeries, the demand for analgesics & anesthetics significantly reduced, which impacted the Global Nitrous Oxide Market revenue in 2020. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the nitrous oxide market highlights the following areas -

North America dominates the nitrous oxide market, owing to the flourishing medical & healthcare industry in the region. Several factors are driving the growth of the North American medical & healthcare sector including an aging population, increase in the spending capacity of customers, rising lifestyle diseases, and disposable income.

The global nitrous oxide market is being driven by the growing geriatric population and the rise in chronic disease incidences. In the coming years, increased demand for nitrous oxide in various end-user industries such as foods & beverages, medical, automotive, and electronics is expected to boost the global nitrous oxide market.

During the forecast period 2022-2027, the automotive segment is expected to grow at a healthy rate. Nitrous oxide is used in modern automobiles to increase engine power by increasing the oxygen content of the fuel mixture, allowing the engine to burn more fuel.

However, the nitrous oxide market's growth is being hampered by strict rules and regulations governing the possession, transportation, and use.



Segmental Analysis:

Global Nitrous Oxide Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The analgesics & anesthetics segment held the largest share in the Global Nitrous Oxide Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Global Nitrous Oxide Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The medical & healthcare segment held the largest share in the Global Nitrous Oxide Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Nitrous oxide is often used in the medical & healthcare sector for general anesthesia, procedural sedation, dental anesthesia, and to treat severe pain.

Global Nitrous Oxide Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America region held the largest share in the Global Nitrous Oxide Market in 2021 up to 36%, owing to the increasing surgical and dental operations in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the nitrous oxide industry are -

1. Air Liquide S.A.

2. Airgas, Inc.

3. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

4. KVK Corporation

5. Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.



