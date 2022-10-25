At 6.5% CAGR, Global Conductive Ink Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 9.8 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Conductive Ink Market was at US$ 3.8 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 9.8 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.5% between 2027 and 2030.
SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Conductive Ink Market was estimated at USD 3.8 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% between 2027 and 2030.
Conductive Ink Market: Overview
Conductive ink comprises a conductive material, a thermoplastic polyvinyl butyral terpolymer binder, and a glycol ether solvent and carbon particle, which is infused into the ink due to its suitable conductive property. It is widely used in automobiles, electronics, displays, switches, and many others.
Conductive Ink Market: Growth Drivers
The growing use of conductive ink in the automotive and electronics sectors will aid market growth.
The rising incidences of short circuits in the electrical components have escalated the demand for conductive inks, which are extensively replaced with wires and copper tracks. This factor is anticipated to enhance the overall demand for conductive inks in the growing electronics industry.
A rise in urbanization drives the growth of the Conductive Ink Market, an increase in the use of renewable energy, and support from governments of developed and developing nations such as the U.S., India, China, and others are key market trends for the Conductive Ink Market. Photovoltaic cells convert solar energy to direct current electricity, whereas conductive inks can be used on flexible and rigid substrates for thin film and photovoltaic grid line applications. Merk KGaA Company offers Plexcore PV Inks for a printed solar power system. This is projected to propel the market’s conductive ink growth.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Conductive Ink market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Conductive Ink market was valued at around USD 3.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.8 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) There is a lack of requirement for high-tech technology, and chemical compatibility for the formulation of polymers is one of the restraining factors for the conductive ink market. Furthermore, the adoption of alternative substitutes over expensive silver-based conductive ink. These factors together are hampering the overall market growth.
D) Several vital companies actively manufacture cost-effective alternative substitutes over costly silver-based conductive inks, whereas graphene-based inks are widely employed in various end-use industries. These factors collectively witnessed high potential growth for conductive inks, thus offering remunerative market opportunities.
E) The fluctuation in the prices of silver-based conductive ink may be a challenging factor during the forecast period. In addition, installing high-tech technology for nonconductive inks is off challenging the manufacturer thus, the market.
Regional Landscape
Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the Conductive Ink Market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and others significantly contribute to the region’s conductive ink market growth.
Critical factors for the rising population and growing demand for electric vehicles, electronic components, and other end-use industries have surged the need for conductive ink.
Furthermore, the rising use of sustainable and renewable energy, growing industrialization, urbanization, and increase in the electricity demand has augmented to spur the growth of conductive inks in the photovoltaic Application in the countries such as India, China, Southeast Asia countries, and others are expected to act as key market trends for the growth of.
Key Players
BASF SE
EverZinc
Griller-Werke AG
Inframat Advanced Material LLC
Lanxess Corporation
Nanophase Technologies Corporation
Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd.
Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.
Umicore N.V.
American Elements
Nano Labs
U.S. Research Nanomaterials Inc.
Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC
Micronisers Pty Ltd
The Conductive Ink Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Silver Inks
Copper Inks
Carbon Nanotube inks
Carbon/Graphene Inks
By Application
Photovoltaics
Membrane Switches
Displays
RFID
Electronics
Automotive
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
