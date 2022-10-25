Lithium Market Size to Hit US$6.3 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Demand for electronic products is increasing globally and this is expected to drive the lithium market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the lithium market size is forecast to reach US$6.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027. Lithium is massively utilized in the production of lithium ion battery for electric vehicles in the automobile sector. The demand for electric vehicles is increasing globally with the rising concern related to vehicle emission and this is projected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period. The lithium market was deeply impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Challenges such as disruption in the supply chain and procurement of raw material slowed down the business in the market. Market players implemented quick response models to withstand the severity of the pandemic. Moreover, the market’s growth was further hindered due to the low demand for lithium ion batteries in the automobile sector owing to the drop in vehicle production amid the pandemic. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the lithium market highlights the following areas -

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for lithium owing to the increasing demand for electronic products in the region. According to the stats by India Brand Equity Foundation, the smartphones segment will witness robust growth in 2022, and the shipment of smartphones will reach 190-200 million units by 2022.

Various market players are taking initiatives to expand their production facility which is further driving the market’s growth. For instance, in October 2021, Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited announced the opening of its new lithium ion battery production base in China.

The electronics sector is dominating the lithium market, owing to the growing electronics sector. For instance, according to the September 2020 stats by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), demand for PC in the US surged in the second quarter of 2020.



Segmental Analysis:

Lithium Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The battery application segment dominated the lithium market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Lithium compounds such as lithium carbonate and lithium oxide are used in the production of non-rechargeable lithium primary batteries and lithium ion batteries in the automobile and electronics sector. The presence of these lithium compounds in the batteries enables fast charging and long-lasting batteries. The demand for the lithium ion battery has been on the rise in the last few years owing to the increasing demand for electronic products and electric vehicles globally and this is expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Lithium Market Segment Analysis - By End Use : The electronics sector dominated the lithium market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. A wide range of lithium such as lithium carbonate, lithium oxide, and lithium hydroxide is used in the manufacturing of non-rechargeable lithium primary batteries and lithium ion batteries for use in several electronic products. Massive growth in the electronic sector globally is expected to augment the higher use of lithium in the batteries of electronic products, and this in turn will drive the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Lithium Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the lithium market in 2021, up to 34%. The high demand for lithium is attributed to the increasing demand for electronic products in the region. Lithium compounds such as lithium carbonate and lithium oxide are used in the production of lithium ion batteries for use in several electronic products such as laptops, tablets, electric toothbrushes, and cell phones.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the lithium industry are -

1. SQM S.A

2. Albemarle Corporation

3. Tianqi Lithium

4. American Lithium Corp.

5. International Lithium Corp



