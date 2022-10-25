Impulse Ice Cream Market worth $32.6 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Novel Trends In Impulse Ice Cream Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Impulse Ice Cream Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Impulse Ice Cream Market size is estimated to reach $32.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Impulse ice cream includes water-based, all dairy, ready for immediate intake ice lollies that are inclusive of chocolate-coated ice creams, ice cream tubes, ice cream sandwiches, and others. Impulse ice cream is planned for instantaneous intake and is chiefly marketed under the single-service product market across distinct economies. Ice cream and dairy-based desserts are the most recognized frozen dairy products partaken in a frozen state. Frozen yogurt mirrors ice cream, in that the fresh beaten yogurt is balanced, fortified with fruit base (syrup or bits), whipped, and frozen. Impulse ice cream also includes reduced-fat dairy and oil based products (other than frozen yogurt). The soaring demand for fascinating indulgences like ice creams internationally is set to drive the Impulse Ice Cream Market. The surging count of makers targeting to generate impulse ice cream products including ready for instantaneous consumption ice lollies cost-effectively and fulfilling the demand of consumers is set to propel the growth of the Impulse Ice Cream Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Impulse Ice Cream Industry Outlook. the report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Impulse Ice Cream Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of countries like New Zealand which is globally recognized for its ice creams including ready for immediate intake ice lollies in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Impulse Ice Cream Market growth is being driven by the developing inclination of consumers and soaring demand for fairly priced ice creams with added big delectable portions and ready-for immediate intake ice lollies.

3. However, the issues related to reduced shelf life and storage of impulse ice cream are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Impulse Ice Cream Market.

4. Impulse Ice Cream Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Impulse Ice Cream Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. This growth is owing to the surging sales of all kinds of dairy and water-based ice creams by way of the On-Trade mode. Impulse ice creams are water-based, all dairy, ready for immediate intake ice lollies. The soaring production of ice creams by restaurants and hotels is further propelling the growth of the On-Trade segment.

2. On-Trade segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive sales of impulse ice creams which are water-based, all dairy, ready to eat ice lollies on on-trade businesses like cafes, restaurants, and bars in certain developing economies with less-developed infrastructure.

3. The Impulse Ice Cream Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Food And Drink Specialists, and Others.

4. The Impulse Ice Cream Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Impulse Ice Cream Market) held the largest share with 45% of the overall market in 2021.

5. New Zealand tops the ice cream consumption in the world with per capita ice-cream consumption of 28.4 liters/year followed by the U.S. with per capita ice cream consumption of 20.8 liters/year.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Impulse Ice Cream industry are -

1. Unilever Group

2. Direct Wholesale Foods

3. Turkey Hill Dairy

4. Nestle S.A.

5. General Mills

