Insulation Materials Market Size Expected to Reach $62 Billion with CAGR of 5.5% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Increasing building and construction activities is driving insulation materials market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the insulation materials market size is forecast to reach $62 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Growing consumer awareness regarding energy conservation and factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia are driving the need for better infrastructure and insulation materials. In addition, increased regulatory support and demand for residential and industrial insulation are the factors estimated to drive the product demand. Further, insulation materials are witnessing a huge demand from the oil and gas industry, primarily owing to the increasing demand for subsea pipeline applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.


Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the insulation materials market highlights the following areas -

Asia Pacific dominates the market, owing to increase in manufacturing and construction activities in the region. Increasing disposable income and rise in urbanization are also the key factors driving the market in APAC.

Increasing demand for sustainable residential buildings due to the rising population and urbanization is a recent trend of application that is estimated to drive industrial growth. Furthermore, technological advances in thermal insulation such as vacuum panels and R&D activities to advance transparent thermal products are expected to drive market growth.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic most of the countries has gone under lockdown, due to which operations of various industries such as automotive, construction and so on has been negatively affected, which is hampering the insulation materials market growth.


Segmental Analysis:

Insulation Materials Market Segment Analysis - By Material: The polyurethane foam segment held the largest share in the insulation materials market in 2020, owing to its extensive characteristics such as good thermal insulating properties, low moisture vapor permeability, high resistance to water absorption, relatively high mechanical strength, and low density.

Insulation Materials Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The building & construction sector held the largest share in the insulation materials market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In developing countries such as China, India, Australia and Singapore, there is a massive growth in the construction and transportation industry due to population growth, high urbanization, and rising per capita income. Industrial construction is anticipated to display lucrative growth in the market in various regions on account of increasing demand from industrial facilities. Thus, further influencing market growth.

Insulation Materials Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the insulation materials market in 2020 up to 35%, owing to growth in construction sector. Construction projects and investments in Asia Pacific region is significantly increasing, which is driving insulation materials market.


Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the insulation materials industry are -
1. Atlas Roofing Corporation
2. BASF
3. Bayer
4. Certain Teed
5. Cellofoam North America Inc.


IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare.

