/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Appoints Simon Reding as Satellite Application Manager to Facilitate Relations with Swiss Armed Forces’ Spatial Domain

Geneva, Switzerland – October 25, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Simon Reding as its Satellite Application Manager. Mr. Reding will be responsible for handling Space Domain`s operational SSA (Space Situational Awareness) between WISeKey, FOSSA Systems and other partners including the Swiss Armed Forces Joint Operations Command, and The Federal Office for Defense Procurement armasuisse.

Of note, on October 13, 2022, WISeKey announced the signing of a partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces in the Space domain. This partnership between WISeKey and the Swiss Armed Forces aims to establish the foundation for the development of new capacities in the field of data security, interconnection of objects or communication links based on a constellation of small low-orbit satellites.

Mr. Reding brings military experience and connections, as well as proven experience in software engineering and information technology. Before joining WISeKey, Mr. Reding was part of the software engineering team of the spatial domain Joint Operations Command where he assisted in the development of a process and software tools to analyze and verify satellite imagery. Mr. Reding actively serves in the Swiss Armed Forces. Mr. Reding holds a master’s degree in computer science from EPFL with a focus on AI, Decentralized Systems and Innovation Management and a minor in Management, Technology, and Entrepreneurship and is fluent in German and English with knowledge of French and Italian.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO noted, “We are excited to have Simon join our team. His experience in the software engineering department will be critical in advancing the partnership with Swiss Armed Forces in the Space domain.”

Mr. Reding added, “I am thrilled to be joining the WISeKey team and working closely with a group of remarkable people to execute a business strategy focused on making WISeKey a global leader in satellite technology.”

