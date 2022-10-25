Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Size to Boost US$40.8 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 6.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing automation production will require more automotive components, which will act as a driver for the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market size is forecast to reach US$40.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026. Acrylonitrile gives chemical and thermal stability, styrene gives a glossy finish to the plastic and butadiene offers strength and endurance. These materials hold major shares in electronic appliances and automobile sectors for vehicle and auto parts manufacturing. The rapid growth of the Medial industry has increased the demand for medical equipment; thereby, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the flourishing construction and aerospace industry is also expected to drive the ABS industry substantially during the forecast period. The demand for plastic in the healthcare and medical industry for equipment manufacturing will help to raise market trends during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the ABS market, owing to the increasing electrical & electronics manufacturing in the region. According to Invest India, the domestic electronics market in India to attain US$120 billion by 2025.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is increasing in Europe due to the growth in automobile manufacturing for its best quality, lightweight vehicle, higher production, and less carbon emission.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) has been used in the construction industry for its excellent features. These features are growing the demand not only in Asia pacific but also globally due to higher durability and corrosion-resistant.

The growing trend of lightweight vehicles is expected to boost the manufacturing sector in China and banning the import of scrap plastics helps the growth of consumer electronics in turn helps the ABS Market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: The extrusion segment accounted for a significant share of 28% in 2020 and is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increase of extrusion techniques in the production of ABS plastics boosted the growth of the ABS market in end-use industries. Increasing infrastructure and automobile demand in India, China, Japan, Indonesia, and others are driving the market growth of ABS. The lightweight vehicle market is being increased and is mainly used in the aerospace, automobile, and defense industry and is expected to grow in the coming years.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segment Analysis – By Grades: The Flame retardant thermoplastics account for a 28% share in the global market in the year 2020. The flame retardant thermoplastic will reduce ignition and helps in preventing the fire spread caused due to electric flaws or any other different sources. The Flame Retardants are added to different resins to extinguish the smoke and control the speed of flame.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segment Analysis – By Application: ABS is commonly used to manufacture different automotive components like bumper, seating, dashboard, interior trim, headliners, canter consoles, lighting, and others. ABS approximately holds 16 % of the total automotive plastics used in a passenger car. ABS gives anti-corrosion and higher durability to the products which increases the demand. The Styrene Butadiene rubber is used in the manufacture of tires and gives high abrasion resistant property is likely to increase the market size in coming years.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The Transportation segment accounts for the largest share of 35% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between the forecast periods. The Automobile sector of transportation segments holds the highest share in the market based on the lightweight vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and the reduced weight helps to control CO2 emission which increases the durability of vehicles. The other factors contributing to the growth of the Automobile sector are urbanization, advancement in technology, growing demands of an electric vehicle with the rise of fuel prices are expanding the market size during the forecast period.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share in the ABS market of 45% in 2020, owing to the growth of end-use industries like appliances, automobile, construction, electric & electronic, and others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene industry are -

1. LG Chemicals

2. 3M

3. INEOS

4. SABIC

5. BASF SE



