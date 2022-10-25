Submit Release
LA Love to Party with Kids Celebrate Next Halloween On The Best Cruise to Mexico

Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with sweet kid trips.

Are you a mom in LA? Love to do something wickedly sweet for your kids? Participate in our referral program to earn all-inclusive cruise for four with the one all the kiddos love!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; by funding sweet work programs for talented kids that prepare them for life.

Recruiting for Good just launched an exclusive trip for LA parents to gift their kids. 'Celebrate Halloween 2023 On The Sweetest Cruise Ship to Party for Good!'

The staffing agency is rewarding a referral to 1 company that is hiring professional staff with an exclusive 4 day cruise for 4 to Mexico (with the company all the kids love).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to Cruise for Good and Celebrate Halloween Differently? Simply, participate in our referral program to secure The Perfect Sweet Trip to Gift the Kids; and change their life for GOOD!"

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to Gift The Sweetest Trips for BDays, Mother's Day, and Very Special Days (Anniversaries, Graduations, and Honeymoons Too); participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn meaningful travel for your family and friends #recruitingforgood #seetheworldforgood www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com

The Goodie Foodie Club is perfect for like-minded parents who love to prepare their kids for life. Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs, Founder with a team of moms (whose kids successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs) deliver a fun fulfilling thoughtful work program for talented kids (it will feel like a real job experience). Kids will learn habits and values by completing meaningful creative gigs throughout the year.

We are adding just 10 talented kids to The Sweetest Gigs (Spring 2023). Our aim is to deliver an impactful and personal (1 on 1) experience that will make a lasting difference in your kid’s life. To learn more visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
