Anthracene Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid growth in the number of cancer patients has increased the demand for anti-cancer agents; thereby, fueling the anthracene market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the anthracene market size is forecast to reach US$375 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. Anthracene is a three-fused benzene ring solid polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) with the formula C14H10 and is often found in coal tar. Anthracene is extensively utilized in the manufacture of red dye alizarin, insecticides, anti-cancer agents, wood preservatives, organic light-emitting diodes, and more. Another factor assisting the growth of the global anthracene market is the increasing production of coal tar. Furthermore, the flourishing textile industry is also expected to drive the anthracene market substantially during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15662/anthracene-market.html



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the anthracene market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the Anthracene market, owing to the expanding pharmaceutical, textile, and electronics industry in the region. Increasing per capita income coupled with the increasing population is the major factor that is driving the pharmaceutical, textile, and electronics industry in the region.

Anthracene is expected to grow into a major market owing to its utility in identifying situations such as radiation leaks. Following the radiation leak in Japan, there has been an increase in demand for proper radiation leak checking equipment at nuclear reactor sites all over the world. This is expected to boost the market for anthracene, which is used in scintillators as a luminescent material.

The EU's decision to prohibit the use of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) in their region has stifled market growth in the region.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15662



Segmental Analysis:

Anthracene Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The dyes & coatings segment held the largest share in the anthracene market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing demand for anthracene to manufacture conformal coating, and red dye alizarin. Anthracene is colorless in nature but exhibits a blue fluorescence under ultraviolet light. Anthraquinone is a common and important raw material in the production of vat dyes. Their main characteristics are brightness and fastness. And such extensive application of anthracene in the dyes & coatings industry is estimated to fuel the anthracene market growth during the forecast period.

Anthracene Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the anthracene market in 2020 up to 34% and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026, owing to the flourishing textile and printed circuit board industry in the region, which is accelerating the demand for anthracene in the region. The increasing demand for textiles and printed circuit boards in the region is set to drive the anthracene industry in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the anthracene industry are -

1. Fisher Scientific

2. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

3. Anward

4. CHEMOS GmbH & Co. KG

5. Vitas-M Laboratory Ltd.



Click on the following link to buy the anthracene market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15662



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Scintillator Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/238/scintillator-market-analysis-research-report.html

B. Scintillation Counter Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/6350/Scintillation-Counter-Market-Research-Report.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

