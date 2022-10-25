Performance Fabric Market to Reach US$72.3 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the performance fabric market is forecast to reach US$72.3 billion by 2026 globally after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026. The continuous expansion of industrialization around the world has amplified the incorporation of strict industrial safety protocols, which in turn, will boost the demand for protective clothing, ultimately increasing the growth of the performance fabric market globally during the forecast period. Polyamide fabric is expected to propel the growth of the performance fabric market globally, owing to the growing demand for aramid fabrics to manufacture protective armors and clothing in firefighting, military, and many other departments. The lightweight and heat resistance properties of aramid fabrics make them suitable to use in an array of applications, furthering the growth of the performance fabric market. However, the lack of raw materials and surge in raw material prices, such as polyester, might create a dent in the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



The industrial sector is projected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for protective clothing in Firefighting, Military, Oil Refinery, and Mining department. Netherland-based protective fabrics manufacturing company Tencate launched a new protective fabric in 2020 named Tecasafe One, owing to the industry’s increasing demand for high-quality protective fabrics for PPE.

The antimicrobial segment is anticipated to boost the performance fabrics market owing to the increasing demand for personal protective equipment in the healthcare sector. As per data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, approximately one in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infections (HAI), which will propel the production of antimicrobial protective clothing.

The North American region is expected to augment the growth of the target market, owing to the high demand for coated fabrics in the automotive sector. The presence of major coated fabrics manufacturers such as OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc is projected to drive the growth of the market.



Performance Fabric Market - By Type : The coated fabric type dominated the performance fabric market in 2020 and is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This fabric type is anticipated to drive the growth of the target market, owing to its low cost and wide application base. Weather resistance and fire resistance quality of this fabric make it suitable for use in public transport and recreational vehicles, which will further expand the target market.

Performance Fabric Market - By Application: The temperature resistance segment dominated the performance fabric market in 2020, owing to increased demand for protective clothing in the industrial sector. Factors like the expansion of construction sectors and rapid industrialization broaden the workforce, thereby increasing the demand for more protective clothing. Antimicrobial fabric not only protects the lives but also saves healthcare sectors from facing huge losses, which in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the performance fabric market.

Performance Fabric Market - By End-Use Industry: The industrial segment dominated the performance fabric market in 2020 and is growing with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period owing to implementation of strict industrial safety rules and regulation by Industries that includes mining, oil and refinery, firefighting, utilities, and others.

Performance Fabric Market - By Geography : The North American region dominated the performance fabric market with a share of 36% in 2020. This region is expected to lead the target market in the forecast period due to increased demand for coated fabrics in the automotive, marine, and aerospace sectors. Demand for lightweight material to be used as vehicular parts to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle is a strong factor projected to boost the market.



The top 5 players in the performance fabric industry are -

1. Topweaving New Material Tech

2. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc

3. Omnova solutions

4. Spradling International Inc

5. Sunbrella



