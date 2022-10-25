Republican State Attorneys General Oppose COVID-19 Vaccine Proposals

OKLAHOMA CITY- Attorney General John O’Connor joined Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to not include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. The state chief legal officers slammed the ACIP for two votes taken at the October 2022 meetings last week, which occurred prior to the close of the public comment period.

“Forcing children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is wrong,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “We know there are many parents who demanded exemptions to the vaccine requirements. You cannot lock the school door to children when the science is not clear on the efficacy of the vaccine. Parents are entrusted with the healthcare decisions for their children. This is a parent’s choice, not the choice of unelected bureaucrats in Washington D.C.”

“This action could deny many parents the freedom to determine whether to subject their kids to an experimental vaccine,” said Attorney General Landry.

In a public comment letter submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Director Rochelle Wolensky – the attorneys general and 10 of their colleagues also call on the ACIP to not include the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC), a program created by Congress in the wake of a measles outbreak to ensure that kids from low-income families have access to free vaccines.

“The COVID-19 vaccine does not provide the same protection against life threatening illnesses. Instead, it could put more kids at risk instead of protecting them which is the purpose of the VCF,” wrote the attorneys general. “The CDC should not be treating kids in low-income households as lab experiments. Nor should pharmaceutical companies be allowed to use low-income families as cash cows.”

“Given the lack of need for kids to obtain the this “vaccine” and its lack of effectiveness, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of childhood immunizations amounts to little more than a payout to big pharmaceutical companies at the expense of kids and parents,” continued the attorneys general.

Joining Attorneys General O’Connor and Landry in this letter to the CDC are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, and Utah.