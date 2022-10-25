Phosphate Ester Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing demand as a lubricant for industrial applications are the prime growth drivers of the global phosphate ester market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the phosphate ester market is forecast to reach $1.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of phosphate ester for various applications such as alkaline detergent, lubricants, lubricants, and more. Globally, the development of efficient and advanced technology, demand for lubricant additives in the automotive and aerospace industry, increasing government initiative across the globe, increasing demand as a lubricant for industrial applications are the prime growth drivers of the global phosphate ester market. In addition, an increase in the adoption of phosphate ester for applications in newer industry verticals will create new opportunities for the global phosphate ester market, which will then substantially drive the phosphate ester market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the phosphate ester market highlights the following areas -

Asia Pacific dominates the phosphate ester market, owing to the increased use of non-halogenated phosphorus esters for various applications, such as lubricants, paints & coatings, and surfactants, among others in the region.

Phosphate esters are extensively used as plasticizers with various polymers, such as chloride, thermoplastic polyurethane, and polyurethane foams, as they offer good gelling behaviour and low-temperature performance.

Crude oils containing naphthenic acids can cause a variety of corrosion problems in any of several process areas. In commercial applications, certain high-temperature corrosion inhibitors with a general phosphate ester structure have demonstrated good mitigation of naphthenic acid corrosion.

In addition, the demand for phosphate ester is gradually rising in various end-use industries as they offer good fire retardant and self-extinguishing properties, which are useful in various applications to improve the behaviour of plasticized polymers.

Functioning as the gelling agent in gelled oil fluids, phosphate ester could cause fouling in refinery equipment. It is therefore desirable to lower the dosage of the phosphate ester-based gelling agent as much as possible, but without adversely affecting the fluid performance, which may restrain the market growth.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which various industries such as automotive, construction, and so on are disruptively stopped, which is hampering the phosphate ester market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

Phosphate Ester Market Segment Analysis - By Grade: The triaryl phosphate ester segment held the largest share in the phosphate ester market in 2020, owing to the increasing demand for Triaryl phosphate esters in the market. The extensive catalytic refining properties of triaryl phosphate ester are the key factor anticipated to boost the demand for triaryl phosphate ester during the forecast period.

Phosphate Ester Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The flame retardant segment held the largest share in the phosphate ester market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.1%, owing to the increasing usage of phosphate esters as flame-retardant material. Their high ignition temperatures, excellent oxidation stability, and very low vapour pressures make them difficult to burn, while their low heats of combustion result in self-extinguishing fluids. Thus, it is anticipated that this extensive property of phosphate ester will drive its demand as a flame retardant during the forecast period.

Phosphate Ester Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the phosphate ester market in 2020 up to 39.2%, owing to the flourishing electronics and construction sector in the region. It is anticipated that with the flourishing electronics and construction industry, there will be an upsurge in the demand for phosphate ester, which will subsequently drive the phosphate ester market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the phosphate ester industry are -

1. Lanxess AG

2. Solvay S.A.

3. Akzo Nobel N.V.

4. Elementis PLC

5. Eastman chemical company



