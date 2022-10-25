Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in demand for water treatment in various industries leading towards the growth in the sodium tripolyphosphate market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the sodium tripolyphosphate market size is forecast to reach $2.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026. Sodium Tripolyphosphate is an inorganic compound present in crystalline white powder or granular form. The Sodium Tripolyphosphate is majorly used as a component to produce synthetic detergents, paints, food preservatives and are used for water treatment. Furthermore, the sodium tripolyphosphate is also in demand for wide usage in the household and industrial cleaning. Currently the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the sodium tripolyphosphate market highlights the following areas -

Asia Pacific dominates the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market owing to rapid increase in usage in the household and industrial cleaning segment.

The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market and their specific segmented revenue.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.



Segmental Analysis:

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Segment Analysis - By Type: The Powder type held the largest share in the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market in 2020. Increase in demand for household and industrial cleaning in the developing region is coupled with the growing population and new industries that are driving the growth of Sodium Tripolyphosphate.

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Segment Analysis - By Grade: The Food Grade held the largest share in the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market in the year 2020. Food Grades are used to protect the food from the ailments such as corrosion, rust, and friction. These grades help in maintaining the quality and standard of the food provided. This increase in the level of standard for food has led to the growth of the food packaging industry and hence the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market.

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Segment Analysis - By Application: Synthetic Detergent held the largest share in the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market in 2020. The market is witnessing a significant growth during the forecast period across the household and industrial cleaning segment due to increase in usage of synthetic detergents. The necessity of cleaning has increased due to the spread of diseases and this has led to the growth in the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market.

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry: The growing consumer base is leading to the growth in the demand for food packaging and food processing unit. The concept of super-market and hyper market are rising firmly and is leading towards the growth of packaged food market. This increase in the growth of food and beverage industry is leading to the growth of Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market.

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market in the year 2020.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the sodium tripolyphosphate industry are -

1. Grasim Industries Ltd.

2. Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

3. Sigma-Aldrich

4. Haifa Group

5. Innophos Holdings Inc.



