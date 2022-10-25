Lane and Ramp Closures Scheduled on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls for Surveying

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

Contact: Jared Pfaff, Engineer Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, survey crews will be working on Interstate 29 at the 12th Street Bridge.

While surveying, lane closures will be in place. It is anticipated the lane closures will be in place on the northbound lanes of I-29 on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Lane closures are planned for the southbound lanes of I-29 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, and Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. All lane closures are scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ramp closures will also be necessary to complete the survey work. It is anticipated that the I-29 northbound 12th Street on-ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. It is also anticipated the I-29 southbound Madison Street on-ramp and 12th Street off-ramp will be closed on Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of survey workers adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-