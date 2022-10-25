Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,859 in the last 365 days.

Lane and Ramp Closures Scheduled on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls for Surveying

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

Contact: Jared Pfaff, Engineer Supervisor, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, survey crews will be working on Interstate 29 at the 12th Street Bridge.

While surveying, lane closures will be in place. It is anticipated the lane closures will be in place on the northbound lanes of I-29 on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Lane closures are planned for the southbound lanes of I-29 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, and Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. All lane closures are scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ramp closures will also be necessary to complete the survey work. It is anticipated that the I-29 northbound 12th Street on-ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. It is also anticipated the I-29 southbound Madison Street on-ramp and 12th Street off-ramp will be closed on Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of survey workers adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Lane and Ramp Closures Scheduled on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls for Surveying

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.