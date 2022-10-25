Marc Smadja Receives Best of Montreal Nomination for Residential Realtor

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (MC) Québec Marc Smadja Real Estate Broker Vote For Residential Real Realtor

It takes 20 years to build a reputation and 5 minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently.” — Warren Buffett

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Smadja Inc., business corporation of a real estate broker is happy to announce that Marc Smadja Real Estate Broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec has been nominated for the Best of Montreal The Suburban Award in the Residential Realtor category.The Suburban, the largest English language weekly newspaper in the province of Québec, is presenting the Best of Montreal to engage the community in celebrating the places, restaurants, and local businesses we all love and are uniquely Montreal.“Client testimonials and award nominations are the true rewards of the real estate broker profession”, says Smadja. “I am thrilled to have been nominated for the Best of Montreal among other excellent nominees.”The regular voting period is already well underway and ends Monday, October 31, 2022, at 5pm PST. The names of the winners will be posted and announced on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, on www.bestofMTL.com and honored in the Best of Montreal special winners' magazine.For more information visit: https://www.votemtl.com About Marc Smadja Inc.Marc Smadja Inc. a business corporation of a real estate broker was founded by Marc Smadja in 2016 and has made a name for himself as a highly respected and successful broker representing his loyal clientele with the utmost passion and dedication. Marc’s unquestionable business ethics have also allowed him to gain both the respect and trust of his colleagues in the field. Working with buyers and sellers in the West Island, Saint-Lazare, Hudson, and Downtown regions of Montréal.For more information visit: https://www.marcsmadja.com/en/about/

