Montgomery County Council Meets on October 25 at 9 a.m. to Vote on Thrive Montgomery 2050

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, October 25 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Andrew Friedson, will recognize the 125th anniversary of Nature Forward. The second, presented by Council President Gabe Albornoz, will recognize the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The afternoon session will begin at 1 p.m. with a proclamation presentation by Councilmember Nancy Navarro recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Thrive Montgomery 2050

Vote expected: At 9:35 a.m., the Council is expected to vote on a resolution to adopt Thrive Montgomery 2050, which is the overarching policy document that envisions what Montgomery County’s future could look like by collectively planning for the future needs of our community. This plan gives Montgomery County a clear path forward to create places where affordable housing can be increased, transit can be improved and businesses can be strengthened in equitable and sustainable ways.

Using Thrive Montgomery 2050 as a guide will help lay the foundation for a county centered on accessible, mixed-use corridors that connect residents, employees and visitors to each other and the Washington metropolitan region. For Montgomery County to grow, evolve and remain competitive, places must be created where housing, transit, parks and businesses can successfully coexist and where environmental, economic and housing goals can be met in an equitable way.

Upon completion of its review on Oct. 25, 2021, the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050 is the basis for the Council’s review of the plan. The PHED Committee held nine worksessions to review the Plan. The Council held two listening sessions on the PHED Committee draft plan. The Council has also met nine times to discuss the plan.

On Feb. 15, 2022, the Council held its first worksession on the PHED Committee draft plan. After being briefed by the Office of Legislative Oversight regarding an equity analysis of the plan, the Council approved additional outreach and assistance with a racial equity and social justice review of the plan’s recommendations. The goal of this additional outreach was to ensure that all residents had the opportunity to provide their views about the County’s future growth.

On March 1, June 21, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, 2022, the Council received updates and briefings regarding this effort. On Sept. 22, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, 2022, the Council held four more worksessions to review the PHED Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050.

The revised plan adds three new chapters, one on each of the three overarching objectives of economic health, racial equity and social justice, and environmental resilience. The plan emphasizes improvements in transit, bicycling and pedestrian infrastructure, while balancing the needs of car-dependent residents and industries. Additionally, the plan supports policies to increase energy efficiency, stormwater management and other factors that increase environmental sustainability.

The chapter on racial equity and social justice was written by Nspiregreen and Public Engagement Associates, which is a consulting team secured by the Council to perform targeted outreach through focus groups, community pop-up events and surveys to solicit direct feedback from Black and Indigenous residents and people of color across Montgomery County. This chapter touches on social justice in planning, the history of land use in Montgomery County, housing and environmental justice and transportation.

The chapter focused on economic competitiveness provides an overview of the economic strengths and challenges facing the County and the themes connecting land use and housing production to economic goals to serve a growing and diverse population.

The chapter about environmental health and resilience emphasizes three aspects of environmental stewardship and performance: mitigating and adapting to climate change, focusing on environmental justice and protecting and improving human health. The resolution approving the Thrive Montgomery 2050 plan is consistent with the Council discussions, and the recommendations of the PHED Committee. Montgomery County Planning Board Temporary Appointments Interviews: At 1:45 p.m., the Council will interview top candidates to serve temporary acting positions on the Montgomery County Planning Board. On Oct. 12, 2022, the Council announced that it had accepted the resignations of all five Montgomery County Planning Board members. The deadline for applications for temporary acting Planning Board members was October 18 at 5 p.m. The Council received 128 applications. Interviews and appointments will be televised live on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council's Facebook and YouTube channels. No more than three Planning Board members may be from the same political party. Financial disclosure statements are required from each appointee. The Council staff report will be available Monday evening.

Legislative Session

Bill 17-21, Police - Community Informed Police Training

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 17-21, Police – Community Informed Police Training, introduced by lead sponsor Councilmember Will Jawando. Councilmember Hans Riemer is a cosponsor of the legislation.

The purpose of the bill is to create partnerships between the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and local educational institutions to recruit and train police officers in a manner that promotes community-informed policing.

Bill 17-21 would create new requirements related to the recruitment, training and continuing education of police officers. In addition, the bill would require MCPD to collaborate and partner with local educational institutions to expand the recruitment of police cadets who reflect the diversity of the County, sponsor communication sessions with prospective cadets and community members and develop internship programs for prospective cadets.

Bill 23-22, Personnel and Human Resources - Amount of Pension - Group G Members

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 23-22, Personnel and Human Resources - Amount of Pension - Group G Members, which would increase the pension amount for Group G members by applying five percent of average final earnings for each year of credited service received for accumulated sick leave, subject to a certain reduction amount. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Bill 24-22, Streets and Roads

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 24-22, Streets and Roads, which, along with Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-10 and Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 22-01, would make changes to several chapters of the County Code to implement the Complete Streets Design Guide. Complete Streets are roadways that are designated and operated to provide safe, accessible and healthy travel for all users of the roadway system, including pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and motorists.

Bill 24-22 revises Chapter 49, Streets and Roads, to apply complete streets standards to the design and construction of roads and road improvements.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-10, Streets and Roads

Review and vote expected: The Council will hold a worksession, and is expected to vote, on ZTA 22-10, Streets and Roads, which revises Chapter 59, the Zoning Ordinance, by replacing the existing road types referenced throughout with the new Complete Streets Design Guide road types. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the Planning Board.

Subdivision Regulation Amendment (SRA) 22-01, Streets and Roads

Review and vote expected: The Council will hold a worksession, and is expected to vote, on SRA 22-01, Streets and Roads, which revises Chapter 50, Subdivision of Land, by updating the standards for intersection spacing, providing new guidance on protected intersections and replacing all occurrences of existing street types with the new street typologies from the Complete Streets Design Guide.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure - Use Standards

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on ZTA 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure – Use Standards, which would change the current setback for an antenna on existing structures from the current 60 feet to 30 feet, so that these antennas are treated similarly to telecommunications towers. The goals of the ZTA are to encourage the colocation of antennas and help to close the digital divide.

In July 2021, the Council adopted ZTA 19-07, Telecommunications Towers – Limited Use, which revised the standards for telecommunications towers allowed as a limited or conditional use and generally amended the use requirements. ZTA 19-07 did not make any changes to antennas on existing structures, which is a different use in the Zoning Ordinance with separate provisions. Relevant to ZTA 22-01, the setback for a telecommunications tower in the Agricultural, Rural Residential and Residential Zones was reduced to 30 feet.

Deputy Director for Results in the Office of Management and Budget

Interview: The Council will interview Joshua Watters for his appointment by the County Executive for the position of Deputy Director for Results in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Mr. Watters was appointed as Acting Deputy Director for Results in OMB on Sept. 9, 2021. On May 3, 2022, the County Executive requested that the Council approve the extension of this appointment until Sept. 9, 2022.

Policing Advisory Commission

Interviews: The Council will interview applicants Kristy Daphnis, Christina DeLane, Susannah Numa and Rodolpho (Rudy) Lunasin for the vacancy on the Policing Advisory Commission. The goal of the commission is to improve Council oversight of MCPD and strengthen community trust in police. The commission will advise the Council on policing matters, provide information regarding best practices, recommend policies and engage in public education and other programs. Public members serve three-year terms on the commission.

Public Hearings

The Council will hold the following public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) - $750,000 for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Technology Modernization

Special Appropriation #23-27 to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government Department of Health and Human Services - Food Staples Program, $8,150,000

Amendments to the 2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan - Deferred Category Change Requests – Transquest LLC, Travilah Oak LLC, Arora, Kapoor, Ainane

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on amendments to the 2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan, which include five deferred category change requests.

Amendment to the 2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan - Category Change Request

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on an amendment to the 2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan, which includes a deferred category change request.

Proposed Closed Session

The Council will hold a closed session to discuss appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of appointees, employees, or officials over whom it has jurisdiction, pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(1)(i). The topic is the appointment of Planning Board members.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Oct. 25, which is available on the Council website.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council recommends that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.