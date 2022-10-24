Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,909 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Proclaims October 24 as Diwali

NORTH CAROLINA, October 24 - Raleigh

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed October 24 as Diwali. Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists across the world.

“I hope this Diwali is filled with peace, joy and prosperity for everyone, especially for our Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities across the state,” said Governor Cooper. “Today is a celebration of knowledge prevailing over ignorance, good over evil and light over dark.”

Today, the Governor participated in Diwali celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Cary and BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Morrisville, where he signed the proclamation proclaiming October as Hindu Heritage Month and October 24 as Diwali.

In 2017, Governor Cooper issued the first proclamation in North Carolina history to recognize and celebrate Diwali. The Governor also held the first ever Diwali celebration at the Governor’s Mansion.

Read the Proclamation.

###

 

You just read:

Governor Cooper Proclaims October 24 as Diwali

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.