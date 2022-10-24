Governor Cooper Proclaims October 24 as Diwali

NORTH CAROLINA, October 24 - Raleigh

Oct 24, 2022

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed October 24 as Diwali. Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists across the world.

“I hope this Diwali is filled with peace, joy and prosperity for everyone, especially for our Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities across the state,” said Governor Cooper. “Today is a celebration of knowledge prevailing over ignorance, good over evil and light over dark.”

Today, the Governor participated in Diwali celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Cary and BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Morrisville, where he signed the proclamation proclaiming October as Hindu Heritage Month and October 24 as Diwali.

In 2017, Governor Cooper issued the first proclamation in North Carolina history to recognize and celebrate Diwali. The Governor also held the first ever Diwali celebration at the Governor’s Mansion.

Read the Proclamation.

###