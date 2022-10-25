Submit Release
U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Co-Chairs Call

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) co-chairs Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager today.  They emphasized the importance of the transatlantic relationship and worked to advance meaningful outcomes for the third ministerial meeting of the Trade and Technology Council.  The next TTC ministerial is planned for December 5 in the Washington, DC area.  They also discussed the electric vehicle provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the need to continue engagement on this important issue.

