Governor Abbott Invites Texas Veterans To Statewide Hiring Fair

TEXAS, October 24 - October 24, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today invited Texas veterans, service members, and their spouses to participate in the 2022 Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair November 1 through November 18, with in-person and virtual events across the state.

"On behalf of the people of Texas, I thank all of our military veterans who have served this great nation," said Governor Abbott. "Smart employers know military veterans bring unmatched skills and experience to the workplace. They understand teamwork and accountability; their professionalism, perspective, and mission focus can create a competitive advantage for any business. Military spouses also often have advanced degrees and share a similar service mindset. I encourage Texas veterans and military families to attend a Hiring Red, White & You! event in communities across the state. Let us now serve you in seeking your next rewarding career, and together we will continue creating greater opportunity for all.”

Hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission in partnership with the Office of the Governor, local workforce development boards throughout the state, the Texas Medical Center, and the Texas Veterans Commission, the Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair connects military veterans, transitioning service members, and spouses with Texas employers seeking their exceptional skills and experience.

Texas is home to more than 1.7 million veterans and serving military members, including active duty, reserve, and National Guard, plus their family members.

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.

The Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair is free to attend and open to military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses. Job seekers can find more details on dates and locations at https://www.twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you.